Do you know these men?

These unidentified three men were involved in a violent road rage incident in Harare at around 2:30pm on Saturday. They smashed windows on this Mercedes Benz and fled from the scene at high speed.

The three men blocked the Merc, accusing the driver of cutting them off on Bulawayo Toad, The matter was reported at Dzivaresekwa Police Station under RRB 4215781.

***Anyone with information about these three men contact 0733 33 331 or nearest police station. H-Metro