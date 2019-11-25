Bid to disarm cop ends in tragedy

By Geraldine Zaranyika

A Harare man, who has been on the run after reportedly committing a spate of robberies appeared in court on Saturday on charges of murdering a policeman who sought to arrest him at his house.

Godfrey Mututu (30) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo facing murder charges.

Allegations are that Mututu attempted to disarm Detective Sergeant Hove, resulting in the firearm discharging a bullet that hit the latter’s colleague Detective Constable Munyaradzi Mudenda just above the eye.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The matter was remanded to November 8.

Prosecutor Mrs Tinashe Makiya alleged that last Thursday at around 10pm, a team of Detectives from Marondera raided Mututu’s residence.

Upon arrival, the detectives knocked the door and identified themselves.

Mututu refused to open the door and the detectives forced their way into Mututu’s room.

It is the State’s case that Mututu, who was armed with an iron bar, charged towards Det Sgt Hove who was armed with a corked pistol.

Mututu grabbed the firearm and attempted to disarm the detective, resulting in the firearm discharging a bullet that went on to hit the now deceased Detective Constable Munyaradzi Mudenda just above the eye.

The other detectives eventually managed to subdue Mututu and arrested him.

Following his arrest, Mututu led the detectives to the recovery of batteries, electrical cables, a bag containing herbicides, Nokia Lumia cellphone and HCT cell phone which are part of the property that was allegedly stolen at Secuta Farm in Goromonzi.The Herald