Man drowns daughter, hangs self

A 42-year-old man from Gweru drowned his two-year-old daughter at Insukamini Dam in Lower Gweru, before hanging himself on a tree on Monday.

It is alleged that prior to the incident, the man, Lot Josiya, of Woodlands Park in Gweru had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend, the mother of the child, Prudence Josiya.

Midlands acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident.

“Police in Gweru are investigating a case of sudden death, where a man committed suicide after he had drowned his two-year-old daughter, at Insukamini dam in Lower Gweru.

“On the day in question, Josiya visited his girlfriend who stays in Mambo suburb. Upon his arrival, the two had a misunderstanding over the custody of their daughter.

“He forcibly took the child and drove off to an unknown destination and later sent a text message to the mother of the child informing her that he intended to drown himself and the child at Insukamini Dam,” she said.

Ass Insp Mukwende said Josiya’s body was discovered hanging from a tree by a passer-by the following day.

"The police attended the scene and a search was carried which led to the discovery of the toddler's body that was floating in the dam while Josiya's vehicle was found parked near the dam."

“The police attended the scene and a search was carried which led to the discovery of the toddler’s body that was floating in the dam while Josiya’s vehicle was found parked near the dam.”

Ass Insp Mukwende appealed to the public to solve their disputes amicably.

“The police are appealing to members of the public to solve issues amicably by engaging third parties in the form of church elders, community leaders or elders as well as the police. We urge the public to respect human life. This incident could have been avoided,” she said. B-Metro