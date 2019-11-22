Dhuterere ‘breaks new ground’

By Nyasha Kada

Man of the moment, Mambo Dhuterere, is set to “break new ground” when he holds his first performance out of the church in Glen View tomorrow.

Dhuterere, who was only a performer in church and at church gatherings, is set to hold a series of shows as he enters the festive season.

His festive season calendar shows he is booked on November 29 and December 1 in the capital.

Afterwards, he flies to South Africa for two shows in Cape Town on December 6 and Johannesburg on December 7.

He also has bookings set for Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

In an interview with H-Metro, Mambo Dhuterere said the move does not change anything about him and is a development in fulfilling his mission top spread the gospel and good music to the people.

“I have been performing in church and at church gatherings in the past and this was because my music had not yet got a break through so one really knew me to book me.

“The music is out there now and that’s the reason there are bookings now.

“I will perform at any show because the music is accessible to everyone and so am I to choose whom to perform for and not to and yet I sing for all people regardless their status.

“Like I said before I am on a mission and I need to full fill the mission by spreading the gospel be it in church or out of church.”

He added:

“I want to thank all that have embraced and appreciate my music, their support really means a lot to me.” H-Metro