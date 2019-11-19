Trevor D speaks on semi-nude pic

By Nyasha Kada and Taonga Nyemba

Trevor Dongo has opened up on a semi-nude picture of him with one of Jah Prayzah’s dancers known as Lissa Tanaka circulating on social media.

Dongo was quick to dismiss claims that the two are in a relationship and might have had something behind the scenes.

“It was just a picture appreciating art and there is a project we are working on together with Lissa.

“We are trying to portray a love so clean and without boundaries, shared with one mind joining two souls into becoming one.”

“There is nothing more to the picture and I think people should start embracing art in the new era,” said Dongo.

Lissa Tanaka, who happens to be one of JP’s finest dancers, said she will not comment on the picture.

“I have no comment over the circulating picture,” she said.

However, the picture is reportedly said to have leaked from one of his musical video footage set to be released soon.

“Trevor shot a video for one of his songs and this I where the picture came from.

“The video is not out yet and this picture leaked from one of the scenes shot.

“Plans from the Trevor D camp were to release the music video this week music,” said the source. H-Metro