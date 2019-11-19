Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ShowbizNews

Maskiri, Roki cement reunion

14,366 1

By Edwin Nhukarume

Urban grooves movement pioneers Roki and Maskiri have cemented their reunion with a video for their latest single.

RokiThe pair recently released a video titled Dai Tabatana, which has been well received by their fans.

“Many people know me and Roki as good friends so people were expecting this collaboration to come since I am currently in the country.

“It has been very long time since I worked with Roki. I last did a collabo with him in 2004.

“Me and Roki we share a special relationship so I saw it necessary that we do a collaboration and cement the relationship we have with this video,” said Maskiri.

Maskiri and Roki have done several collaborations that include the songs such as Zverudo, Madam Mombeshora, Shevedza and others. H-Metro

