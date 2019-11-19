China fumes, demands Zanu PF government account for USD$136m aid it gave

By Marshall Bwanya

The Chinese embassy irked by under-stated figures released by the Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube in his 2020 national budget statement, on Tuesday produced a document demanding the Zanu PF government to account for US$ 136 million in aid funds which they availed.

In the document the Chinese embassy argued that the figures they availed as a development partner was not $US 3,6 million as gazetted by the government but rather $US 136 million.

“The embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Zimbabwe has taken note of the release of 2020 National Budget Statement by the government of Zimbabwe.

“The embassy has noted in the statement, among the Development Partner Support (on page 51) received by the Zimbabwean government through bilateral channels, the figure of bilateral support provided by China to Zimbabwe is 3, 631, 500 USD.

“This is very different from the actual situation on the ground.

“According to our record, from January to September 2019, the actual bilateral support provided to Zimbabwe by China is 136.8 million USD,” read the report.

This is not the first time government has been caught pants down misappropriating funds.

Government is yet to account for the USD$ 3 billion for Command Agriculture as there are no records and accountability of how the funds were disbursed yet President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration claims to be fighting corruption.

The Ministry of Information on their Twitter handler responded to the Chinese report by saying:

“Regarding bilateral aid figures captured in the 2020 National Budget Statement. Necessary consultations are underway to establish a common accounting position. We thank the Chinese Government for their support,” read the statement. Nehanda Radio