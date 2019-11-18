Movie-style robbery in Mutare GTel shop

By Abel Zhakata

A GTel shop situated close to Mutare Central Police Station lost high-end cellphones valued at more than $70 000 following a movie-style smash-and-grab robbery that was executed at the upmarket outlet recently.

The heist, which was carried out under a minute and 28 seconds, was captured live on camera.

Two security guards who were manning the premises bolted for dear life after the cunning four armed robbers threatened them with death.

The suspects, who were driving a silver Toyota Runx, pounced at the shop at exactly 12.55am.

Videos captured on the CCTV system, which were availed to this publication, showed that the criminals parked their vehicle with its lights switched off on the pavement near the shop.

Two of the suspects, who were wearing headgear, got out of the car. One of the robbers smashed the window panes of the entrance door with an iron bar. He got inside while his accomplice, who was holding a blue sack, followed.

While inside they smashed the glass displays and took a total of 16 cellphones that were on exhibition.

They stashed the loot in the blue sack. The other two robbers patrolled outside the shop, ready to attack anyone who dared to interfere with their criminal enterprise.

After emptying the displays, the robbers jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

GTel Zimbabwe security officer Mr Kudakwashe Memory Munyonho said the break-in was done in a flash.

“All our shops countrywide have CCTV systems that are able to capture both video and audio. They are manned 24/7 at the head office in Harare and we were able to capture this break-in. As you can see in the footage we managed to capture the faces of some of the robbers as well as recording what they were saying.

“All this information is useful in ongoing investigations.

“The matter is now being handled by detectives at CID Mutare, but we are also carrying out our own investigations so that we speedily bring these culprits to book,” he said.

Mr Munyonho said Gtel was offering a hefty reward to anyone who provides useful information that will result in the arrest of the suspects.

“You can report to the nearest police station or phone me directly on 0714 595912,” he said.

The stolen cellphones included MX6, X7 Pro and X7 Plus. ManicaPost