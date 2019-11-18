Chipinge chief sells donated rice

By Luthando Mapepa

Controversial Chipinge traditional leader, Chief Mpungu, is in the eye of storm again after he allegedly sold five tonnes of rice meant for his subjects.

Chief Mpungu (born Happson Nxumalo) made the headlines last month with another still pending issue with the Government after he sold a Government Isuzu double cab for a song. The rice was distributed to all chiefs and was meant for those affected by drought.

Irate villagers who spoke to The Manica Post said the chief was selling bags of rice to some civil servants in the area.

They argued that some neighbouring villagers received rice long back but villagers under Chief Mpungu did not get anything.

“Chief Mpungu together with other neighbouring chiefs received five tonnes from President Mnangagwa, meant for the less privileged villagers.

“The chief was responsible for disbursing the rice but what is surprising us is that the chief did not convene a meeting on how he would distribute it.

“We only heard that the chief was selling the rice for R300 and only civil servants in the village could afford it,” said a villager who declined to be named.

Another villager who also spoke on condition of anonymity said they only heard that the chief was allocated rice which was going to be distributed to those people who were affected by drought.

“There were some bags of rice which were being sold at Garahwa Business Centre for R300 and upon investigations it was pointed out that it was Chief Mpungu’s rice which was being sold at the business centre.”

Efforts to get a comment from Chief Mpungu proved futile since his mobile phones could not be reached by the time of going to print.

Contacted for comment, assistant district administrator for Chipinge Mr Tedious Beto confirmed receiving reports on the case.

“The issue is under investigation. We received complaints from the people there and our superiors have called us to investigate. We will furnish you with more details once the investigations are done,” he said. ManicaPost