Police deny investigating Mutodi over new notes that flooded black market

Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi was this week linked to a huge wad of new notes allegedly intercepted by the police trading on the parallel market.

Energy Mutodi is a politician and current Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services. He is also a business person and Rhumba musician.
The new notes injected into the economy by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) flooded the black market a day after their release angering most Zimbabweans who took to social media expressing their disgruntlement.

Social media reports stated that police addressed a press conference announcing the arrest of some youths and recovery of new notes from a Toyota Wish vehicle linked to Mutodi in Harare.

The police have however since dismissed the reports as false social media hearsays maliciously cooked up to mould citizens perceptions.

National police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi denied ever investigating Deputy Minister Mutodi over the said case and arresting people with a Toyota Wish vehicle.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to categorically dismiss social media posts that they held a press conference on the arrest of occupants of a Toyota Wish vehicle with money allegedly being linked to Honourable Mutodi or some political party youths.

“Police did not hold such a Press conference as falsely depicted on social media and any other statement being attributed to the police, is totally false.

“If at all there was such an arrest, it would be communicated through the normal channels and not through ghost media posts,” reads the statement.

Nyathi said the RBZ and the police were now investigating the “mischievous” posts which they believed to be part of a campaign to tarnish the Government of Zimbabwe.

