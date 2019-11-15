Celebrity clients inspire barber to sing

By Langalakhe Mabena

Imagine you are a barber and celebrities like Madlela Skhobokhobo, Mzoe 7 and Guluva Se7en are among your clients.

The unique story of Bulawayo’s hairstylist, Agenda, real name Jonathan Maphosa, is a tale of a city man who developed a passion for music from admiring the above-mentioned artistes who always came from time to time to do haircuts at his shop.

“I trade as a barber and because of my haircut skills I attracted the likes of Madlela, Mzoe 7 and Guluva Se7en. These are the people who inspired me to do music because whenever they came to me for a cut, I would ask how the local music operates.

“Skhobokhobo is the one who mostly made me to believe in myself and take a decision to become a musician because I once sang for him at the salon and he told me I should go for it,” said Agenda.

As a result of answering his musical calling, Agenda has since released an album titled Love Session which is loaded with six love songs that include Wee Zinsiswa, Ndiyabulela, Ukuphi, Ngiz’tholele, Uzwa Kanjani, and God’s love.

He described his music as a fusion of Afro pop, gospel soul, Jazz and Imbube.

“What inspired my sound is that by nature I love Imbube music so I had to render my heart to the Imbube sound while fusing it with Afro pop, jazz and gospel.

“On the album I tried by all means to work with artistes that come from different dimensions of music so as to enrich my sound. These include Maskandi’s Gazelimnyama, Bhamoza, Tammy Khumalo, Laundra, Smalls (producer) and Lloyd,” said Agenda.

His stage name “Agenda” is inspired by the passion to bring change in the local music industry and give Bulawayo a beautiful unique sound.

“My stage name is Agenda because I am a man on a mission to change the face of Bulawayo music,” he said. B-Metro