Sasai exhibits at AfricaTech

Sasai, the new all-in-one App from Cassava Fintech International (CFI), is exhibiting at AfricaTech, the fintech and digital expo that runs concurrently with AfricaCom, the continent’s largest telco and tech conference held in Cape Town, South Africa, every year.

Speaking from the Sasai stand yesterday, CFI Group chief executive officer Darlington Mandivenga said he was excited at the opportunity to showcase an App developed by Africans, at the continent’s top tech and digital conference.

“We are excited to be here, showcasing the power and possibilities that the Sasai App brings not just to Africans, but to the entire world,” Mr Mandivenga said.

The conference, which ends today, is attended by 15 000 people and features about 400 exhibitors from across the world. The Herald