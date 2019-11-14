Klopp in South Africa

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has landed in South Africa after being spotted at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday.

Klopp visited the Mother City in 2017 as an ambassador to a local soccer charity for children, Joy is Round, and donated £10 000 (R188 000) to the initiative run by the Hout Bay United Football Community.

Sport24 reached out to Hout Bay United FC who confirmed Klopp’s trip was purely a private holiday during the current FIFA international break and is not linked to any official event at the club.

The club which runs a soccer academy for children aged seven to 18, oversees an initiative which aims to raise funds for grassroots soccer through the sale of balls and art made from old clothing and materials.

The 52-year-old Klopp was also spotted meeting 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Proteas Test skipper Faf du Plessis who shared a picture on his Instagram account.

Faf posted a picture to his 1.1 million followers, writing “About last night . . . When ur bro @siya_kolisi_the_bear has a serious man crush moment when he meets one of his heroes . . . very impressive man . Get why his players love him so much . I’m a fan as well now ????????”. — AFP