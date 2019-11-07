ZimAchievers Awards Australia nominees revealed

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) Australia have announced the final shortlist of nominees for the awards after a month long nomination process by the public. They also revealed ZororoPhumulani Funeral Services as the headline sponsors of this year’s Awards Dinner Gala.

The annual international awards which honour Zimbabwean achievers in the diaspora are in their third edition Down Under and will be held on Saturday 23rd November in Sydney at the InterContinental Hotel with awards to be given in 20 categories.

ZororoPhumulani who provide a number of services such as funeral cover and policies as well as repatriation services, return to the ZAA fold after headlining the ZAA SA edition earlier this year.

ZAA Australia Country Director Method Mukundu confirmed the developments and also announced that the voting platform will open at midnight and will run until Wednesday 20th November as the countdown to the big day officially begins.

“We are thrilled to welcome ZororoPhumulani as our headline sponsor as we also reveal nominee list. Our voting platform goes live at midnight today so people can vote for their achievers of the year.

“Ticket purchases can also be done on the website and this being our third edition, we are pleased to note the progress and contributions that our brothers and sisters, as well as friends of Zimbabwe are doing here in Australia and beyond. The countdown is now on and all roads lead to the InterContinental on the 23rd.”

Prominent speaker, author and IT cyber security specialist Phil Zongo will be the keynote speaker at the event.

Zongo, who won the ZAA Australia 2018 Outstanding Achievement Award, is expected to impact the delegates with his wealth of experience, having become a leading and sought after voice on cyber resilience and has spoken at various high profile events, conferences and universities around the world including his recent presentation to hundreds of business leaders alongside the former Head of the FBI Cyber Crime, who he was co-presenting with.

The ZAA Australia 3rd Annual Dinner Gala will also roll out honorary awards to various people such as mental health professional Gladys Mutongoreya, lawyer Haatsari Marunda, philanthropists Alfred and Precious Chidembo for their various contributions to communities.

Netball star Joice Mada Takaedza will receive the prestigious Chairman’s Award after her exploits together with the netball national team ZimGems who charmed the world at the Netball World Cup finals.

Voting can be done on the ZAA Australia website http://www.zimachievers.com/aus/vote/ whilst tickets can also be purchased on http://www.zimachievers.com/aus/buy-tickets-2/

ZAA has five editions around the world with South Africa, UK, Australia, USA and Canada. The ZAA 10th Anniversary celebrations are set to be held in Zimbabwe for the first time on Friday 10th April 2020 at the Elephant Hills Lodge in Victoria Falls, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Full list of nominees for ZAA Australia 2019

YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Mango Twins Fortune R Takunda Muzondiwa Assiel Mafuriranwa Takunda Chipangura

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Bernard Muchemwa David Pocock T Zihori Joice Mada Takaidza

MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Tendayi Ganga Tatenda Musemburi Noma Mbereko Dj Ras George Kim Renee (Wadyahwata)

PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Joice Mada Takaidza Michelle Majuru DJ Terry Moyaz Tracey Nyatsanza Farai Katiyo

MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Simba Mushete Farai Katiyo Frederick Mutswagiwa Carmouflage Rose Mabasa Ziyambi

EVENT OF THE YEAR

ZimOz Summer Festival Townsville African Festival 2019 Glow Up For Change by Special Moments Best of Both Worlds Tour by Millennium Promotions

PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR AWARD

Renny Chivunga Phibeon Muranganwa Susan Vivian Mutami Chido Manoah Tecla Mururi Masunda

MALE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Gift Mathe Theophilus Mutsigwa Hebias Mafungate Clemence shingirayi Danha Tobias Mahohoma

FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

The Duo of Stephyne Chido Chisvo & Florence Chisvo Blessing Chabvamurambo Lucky Ngoshi Leanne Majuru Christina Muchenagumbo

BUSINESS ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

Elroi Furniture and Designs House of Planx The Wealth Edge Group Pty Ltd Rumbie & Co HCM Legal

CULTURE AND FASHION AMBASSADOR

Simba Samuriwo Tracey Nyatsanza Simba Mushete Tatenda Musemburi Nehanda Yemaya Imana

COMMUNITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR MALE

Sam Sebenzo Tawanda Karasa John Shumba Tafadzwa Irvine Nzenza Jon Chabvamurambo

COMMUNITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR FEMALE

Thembie Ndlovu Liz Bokani Pasipanodya Kupakwashe Matangira Ruth Pasi Magodo Tendayi Ganga

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

Zimbabwe Multicultural Community Radio Born To Shine Women’s Organization Spirit of Africa Townsville The Single Mother Foundation Australia Zimbabwe Business Council

Direct Award Categories

LEADERSHIP IN MENTAL AND EVERYDAY WELLBEING ADVOCACY AWARD

– GLADYS MUTONGOREYA

Mental health Professional, Mentor, Counsellor and Author of the inspirational book “Another Chance”!

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

– HAATSARI MARUNDA

Outstanding divorce and family lawyer who is assisting Zimbabweans and Australians at large, with matters related to Immigration, Family and Parenting, Property Settlement, Divorces, Domestic Violence, Wills and Epas, Conveyancing and Criminal matters.

PHILANTHROPIC LEADERSHIP AWARD

– ALFRED & PRECIOUS CHIDEMBO

Selfless givers who have set up libraries and shipped over 60 000 books and library furniture to Zimbabwe to change the lives of thousands of young people in Zimbabwe!

CHAIRMAN’S AWARD

– JOICE MADA TAKAIDZA

A prolific goal shooter who was a key member of the Zim Gems Netball team that left a lasting impression at the recent Netball World Cup finals in England.