Man jumps to death from moving truck

By Mejury Magaya

An unidentified man died after jumping off a moving truck 28km from Gweru on the Zvishavane Road on Sunday night.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said the accident occurred around midnight.

The man had asked for a lift in Gweru intending to go to Shurugwi.

But he suddenly jumped off the moving truck and police are now trying to find out why and in what circumstances the incident took place.

Inspector Goko said there were seven passengers in the Toyota Canter.

Shurugwi police were called and took the body to Shurugwi District Hospital mortuary. The Herald