Jacob Moyana’s wife speaks out

By Trust Khosa

LOOSE-TONGUED but yet fiery rhythm guitarist Jacob Moyana has the strong backing from of his wife, Emma Mbewe.

The couple caught the attention of imbibers at Jongwe Corner where they attended Alick Macheso and Selmor Mtukudzi’s family show.

The media shy Mbewe, who doubles as Moyana’s backing vocalist said there was nothing dirty about her husband’s lyrics.

“I feel honoured to be taken out by my husband just to have fun with others.

“I don’t care what people say about him because he is very special in my life.

“I love his music because it’s the same stuff which brings food on our table.

“I’m not even ashamed to be her husband because I know my man very well,” she said.

She however conceded that all was not rosy for the couple who recently moved to Chitungwiza where they are staying.

“Life in Chitungwiza is not that good as compared to small towns where we used to stay.

“I hope we will adjust but it’s not rosy at all,” she added.

Contrary to his wife’s assertions that life was not rose in the capital, Moyana said he was living large.

“I can’t complain at all because I am leading a better life. The only problem I had with some of you (journalists) is that I was written off with some calling me a loose tongued artiste.

“When I sang Munitidako, I divided opinions with some calling me a nuisance.

“I am glad that there is a number of artistes singing lyrics than can be easily termed vulgar.

“For your own information, I have inspired a lot of them including the one who sang Sadza nemuriwo,” he said.

He added:

“At the moment, I am working on a new album, it’s called Tinorima Maveggy.

“I know people will start interpreting it differently but that wont change who I am.” H-Metro