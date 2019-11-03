Air Zim starts billing in forex

National airline, Air Zimbabwe has announced that it has started billing foreigners in foreign currency with immediate effect.

However, locals, the company said, will continue to be billed in local currency.

“Please be advised that Air Zimbabwe can only sell tickets to Zimbabwean residents in local currency, however, willing residents can pay for their tickets in foreign currency.

“Therefore, with immediate effect, the following are required to pay their air tickets in foreign currency including domestic travel. Holders of foreign passports or foreign National IDs, Embassies, International Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations and residents whose flights are originating from outside Zimbabwe,” said the company.

Air Zimbabwe added that international chartered flights by residents will also be billed in foreign currency. The company is reportedly facing huge operational challenges with reports that it only has one plane to service both the domestic and regional routes.

The plane, a Boeing 767-200, reportedly services Harare to Bulawayo and Harare to Victoria Falls on the domestic routes while it also flies to Johannesburg, South Africa and Dar es Salam, Tanzania.

Recently, the plane was impounded at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa over a debt owed to Airports Company of South Africa.

It was later released after Air Zimbabwe negotiated a payment plan. Sunday News