Ford Ranger crash kills 2, injures 6

By Mejury Magaya

Two people died and six others were injured when the driver of a Ford Ranger vehicle lost control of his car and it veered off the road and overturned at the 85km peg along the Kwekwe-Gokwe road, police reported yesterday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said the accident occurred at around 2:30PM on Monday.

He said six people who were passengers in the Ford Ranger are admitted to Kwekwe General Hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a fatal road accident which occurred at the 85km peg along the Kwekwe-Gokwe road on October 28 at around 2:30PM which left two passengers dead,” said Insp Goko.

“The driver of the Ford Ranger double cab vehicle lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road, overturned and landed on its roof. One female passenger died on the spot and another male passenger died upon admission to Kwekwe General Hospital.

A report was made at ZRP Zhombe who attended the scene. The motor vehicle was extensively damaged and was towed to Kwekwe Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) for inspection.”

He appealed to drivers to be cautious on the roads to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

“We are appealing to drivers to check the safety and fitness of their vehicles before embarking on any journeys and to adhere to road rules and regulations. Investigations are still continuing,” Insp Goko said. The Chronicle