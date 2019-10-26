Man found dead on railway line

By Brenda Zinyuke

An unidentified Bulawayo man was on Thursday night found dead along a railway line in Sauerstown suburb after apparent suicide.

Police officers who were called to attend to the scene took the body to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post mortem.

Bulawayo Metropolitan provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident yesterday afternoon.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of sudden death which occurred on October 24, 2019 at around 10PM,” Chief Insp Simango said.

She said the cause of death is not yet known.The police spokesperson appealed to members of the public who may be missing a relative to go to the UBH mortuary to identify the body.

“The deceased was found at the scene wearing black trousers and t-shirt. Circumstances which led to the sudden death are still unknown,” Chief Insp Simango said.

“For positive identification the public is advised to go to UBH where the deceased’s body was sent for post mortem. For more information the public can call the member in charge UBH post on (0292)-252111/ 252876.”

Suicide cases are high in the city and country at a large, with 129 people reported to have taken their lives in the first half of 2019, according to a statement released by National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi. The Chronicle