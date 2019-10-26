Ellen Chiwenga networks with rugby legends

Zimbabwe might have failed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, but recently Zimbabwean Ellen Chiwenga got a chance to network with the who-is-who in the world of rugby.

She was invited to attend the Rugby World Cup Preview Dinner as a guest at the prestigious Savoy Hotel.

Chiwenga is Africa’s only female FIFA match agent and she got a chance to network with rugby legends like Rob Andrew, Rory Underwood and Charlie Hodgson during the dinner.

The dinner sought to raise funds for seriously ill young adults across the UK and raised in excess of £40 000.

Chiwenga is a FIFA Football Match Agent, FA and Women in Football (WIF) member from Zimbabwe. She has been working in the very competitive world of football for more than 15 years.

During all those years, she has learned, step by step, all the aspects of the game, from grassroots and scouting to tactics, global business development and transfers.

Through her drive to make a change in a male-dominated industry and ambition to promote diversity and equality in the game, she is today the only woman Football Match Agent in England and the only African woman Football Match Agent in the world.

As part of her duties, Chiwenga legally represents athletes by checking their contracts and negotiating their employment.

She is responsible for the communication between the managers and individuals she represents to ensure that both sides are satisfied.

Chiwenga arranges worldwide matches between teams belonging to different confederations, such as friendly matches and tournaments between national teams or clubs.

With passion and relentless determination, Chiwenga works tirelessly to promote social and economic development through football.

She transforms football into a powerful instrument of economic and human development that builds healthy communities, fosters growth, empowers women and inspires change around the world.

As such, she brings in global investors in order to acquire the necessary financial backing to help develop country infrastructures through charity work and worldwide sponsorships.

Her work across the globe brings not only hope and jobs to local populations, but also bright new opportunities to minorities, disadvantaged children and the youth.

Chiwenga is an extraordinary role model with incredible passion who dedicates her life to make a lasting, positive impact in the lives of millions through the universal language of football.

She was awarded the Personality of the Year Award under 2017 Zimbabwe Achievers Awards and the African Woman of the Year in Football in 2018.

That same year, she became an Ambassador of FC Karachi in Pakistan.

In August 2019, Chiwenga was appointed Global Goodwill Ambassador of Bring Hope Humanitarian Foundation (BHHF), a charity organisation that delivers humanitarian aid and medicines to internal displaced people refugees and people in need around the world. – Sportsfanatic.com