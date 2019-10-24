Police probe businessman’s murder

By Nqobile Tshili

POLICE have launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a prominent businessman on Tuesday at Maphisa growth point in Matabeleland South.

Tapson Ncube who had business interests in mining, transport, retail and also sponsored Division One soccer outfit The Venue, died on the spot following a shootout with unknown gunmen.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said a full-scale murder investigation was on course.

“We are investigating the case. We are told that there are some unknown suspects who broke into his home. They kicked the bedroom door but were prevented from entering the bedroom and in the process, they fired some shots. Unfortunately, one of the shots hit the businessman. We are currently conducting investigations as to the motive behind the murder,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said it was apparent that some people have information on who the suspects are and he urged them to report to their nearest police station.

“We are also appealing to members of the public who might have information regarding the suspects to come forward with such information because it is clear that the suspects are out there and known by someone,” he said.

Ncube’s death has left the Maphisa community devastated and shocked resulting in speculation on the motive leading to his death.

The claims are worsened by the fact that his killers took nothing from the house and left Ncube’s terrified wife cowering in a bathroom as they melted into the darkness.

Ncube contested in the Zanu-PF primary election for the Matobo North constituency ahead of last year’s harmonised polls and lost to incumbent Cde Edgar Moyo.

The shooting incident occurred at about 4AM and his killers allegedly poisoned his dogs before breaking into his house through a window.

Ncube’s family on Tuesday said they were not aware of what could have led to Ncube being fatally shot.

A relative, said they only arrived at the home after learning that he had been killed.

He said Ncube was with his wife who also saw nothing as she was hiding in the bathroom when he fired back at the murderous intruders.

Sources claim that Ncube could have been killed by his close associates following a fall out on money related issues but no one has come forward to substantiate the claims. The Chronicle