Ex-Zinara boss name unchanged

By Prosper Dembedza

The State yesterday told the court that former Zinara boss, Frank Chitukutuku who is facing six charges of criminal abuse of office had not officially changed his name.

Chitukutuku allegedly awarded road rehabilitation contracts worth US$20 million to a colleague without following legal processes.

The issue of the name change came up on Saturday during his initial appearance when prosecutor Mr Clemence Chimbare made a request to verify information that Chitukutuku and his family had changed their name to Mandlamakhulu.

Mr Chimbare told the court that the verification process had shown no such indication of change of name.

“The accused had not officially changed his name therefore the court can proceed with the name Chitukutuku,” he said.

Chitukutuku’s lawyer then made an application for bail pending trial which the State opposed.

Mr Chimbare opposed bail on the grounds that Chitukutuku is facing a serious offence and the State has a strong case against him. The Herald