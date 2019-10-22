Tino Kadewere continues to make waves

By Blessing Malinganiza

Tino Kadewere bagged his 11th goal in 11 appearances in their 2-2 draw against Lorient on Saturday.

The Le Harve striker says he is enjoying the beautiful game of football.

“It’s always a good feeling to be on target for my team and I am proud to be on the scoresheet.

“It means a lot and gives me the courage to aim for more, “he said.

The Zimbabwean International has been fairly doing well so far for his team and is the reign top goal scorer in the Ligue 2.

And his form is impressing as the nation is preparing for the AFCON qualifiers which begins next month.

Kadewere has given credit to hard work and prayer on the current form he is in.

“I have been enjoying my football lately and it is all because of hard work and prayers.

“That’s what I can give my credit to, “he said.

The former Harare City player has been linked to moving to the tops teams in Ligue 1 but the star he is not thinking much about it.

“There are rumors yes but I do not want to think much about that at the moment.”

Regarding his aim of the season he said:

“The aim is to try and go to Ligue 1 with the team and the rest is a huge bonus.

“So I want to give my all and try to help the team achieve that goal.”

Having moved to France last year from Swedish based side Djurgardens, Kadewere says he has adapted in France and that has made this season different.

“As my second season in France I think I have now adapted to the league very well.

“And also in terms of communication, I can now communicate well with others because I can now speak a little bit of French, “he said.

He added:

“My plans for the future is to make my family and my late father Onias Kadewe proud.

“And by doing that I will need to work extra hard and stay healthy and I know that God will bless me.”

Warriors Captain Alec Mudimu was also on target for Cefn Druids in their 3-1 win over Caernafon Town on Friday.

It is his second goal of the season.

Charlton Athletic Macauley Bonne scored his third goal of the season in their 3-0 win over Derby County. H-Metro