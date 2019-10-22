Enzo Ishall dropped from Malinga gig

By Bongani Ndlovu

ZIMDANCEHALL’s hot rod Enzo Ishall has been dropped from Dr Malinga’s show in Bulawayo this weekend as event organisers want to give the city’s artistes a chance to prove their mettle on stage.

Dr Malinga is billed to perform at the Large City Hall on Friday with Rhumba music supremo Clement Magwaza, rapper Asaph and Afro pop artiste Mzoe 7.

Initially, the Akulaleki hit-maker was supposed to perform at the Skyz Metro FM Umcimbi Wabantu birthday celebrations last month, but could not do so because of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Skyz Metro FM decided to reschedule his trip and arrange another event. Commenting on Enzo Ishall’s removal, the radio station’s manager Godwin Phiri said:

“Enzo Ishall is no longer on the line-up. We just thought of supporting Bulawayo artistes as we believe they should be given a chance to prove their worth on stage.” He said preparations for the event are on course with Dr Malinga expected in the city on Friday morning.

“Dr Malinga is excited about the show as it has come at a time when he has just released a new track titled Ngiyolala Ngifile. He has promised fireworks and we, on the other hand, are promising the people of Bulawayo a most memorable show,” said Phiri. He said the show will kick-start the summer programming on the radio station. The Chronicle