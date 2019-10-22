Churchill Boys pupil laid to rest

By Desmond Munemo

Takudzwa Nigel Chirindo, 18, the Churchill Boys High School pupil who jumped to his death on Friday at the Julius Nyerere Way Parkade was yesterday laid to rest at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

Fellow students from Churchill Boys School, Nyatsime College and Dzivaresekwa community gathered at the cemetery to pay their last respects.

After the burial, the Chirindo family went to the scene at Julius Nyerere Way Parkade where Takudzwa jumped to his death to clean blood stains left at the spot.

Speaking to H-Metro, Jessica Jacobs Chirindo, the deceased’s mother said:

“To all the mothers out there, whether you’re single or married, when you see some signs of suicidal tendencies in children, please listen to them and try your best because depression is there.

“I tried my best and even took my son in South Africa to a physiologist; I tried to talk to him over the issues along with my other son and also engaged pastors and everybody.

“Please, when they bring up suicidal stories just try to listen to them, so I just want to thank everybody who has been giving us support and all who have been behind my son in Dzivaresekwa and the Methodist Church.”

Jessica also took time to thank Churchill Boys School students, teachers and Nyatsime college students where the deceased once attended.H-Metro