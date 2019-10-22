Beitbridge delights Baba Harare

By Thupeyo Muleya

Jiti musician, Baba Harare and Killer T put up top drawer performances before a full house at Pagomba Café on Saturday night.

It was a night to remember for Beitbridge fun lovers and Baba Harare who made his first appearance in the town since launching a solo career two years ago.

The musical venue was a sea of people and cars with the legion of fans trooping to the home of entertainment as early as 7PM.

Chairman as Killer T is affectionately known by his followers was on stage for four hours and made fans dance their feet lame. Some fans sang their voices hoarse while others drank the bar dry with beverages being sold at relatively affordable prices.

Baba Harare took to the stage after midnight and did not disappoint with his dancers showcasing well-choreographed moves. During his performance, the Reason Why hit-maker, a former member of Jah Prayzah’s Third Generation band, paid tribute to revellers in the border town, some who had come from the neighbouring town of Musina in South Africa, for the support.

“I’m at a loss for words, your support is amazing. I was last here with my brother Jah Prayzah and the crowd here bears testimony of your love for good music,” said Baba Harare.

Like his counterparts, Baba Harare performed non-stop until 6AM the next day. He had a torrid time ending his set as revellers clamoured for more. The Chronicle