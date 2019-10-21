‘How and why we raised £20k to fund Nelson Chamisa’s legal costs’

By Chenayi Mutambasere

Dear Munya @Its_Hot_O

Over the last few months I observed you bust your twitter muscles in relation to the £20k that was raised by the citizenry in relation to the legal costs incurred defending the people’s vote in August 2018.

It is interesting that in your quest for answers you have never once approached me or any of the team who were directly involved in running the campaign.

Instead you have chosen to attack MDC MP’s who quite frankly were not at all involved in the process. I respect them as they have indulged you, I suppose in keeping with MDC party ethos of democracy.

The fund raising for the legal costs was birthed out of a desire from the Zimbabwe diaspora to support Nelson Chamisa’s quest for a just conclusion to the disputed election results of July 2018.

In the past I have chosen to not engage with your utterances because for everyone that donated we were sure to send out responses informing them at every stage what was happening with their donations.

I am surprised that others such as fellow esteemed activist Kuda Musasiwa have claimed to have donated and not been informed. All donors were informed with the last message sent to them in January 2019. That said given the dire straits our country has been in, I have preoccupied myself more with consenting to and participating in efforts to hasten the reformatory change required by our beloved Zimbabwe so excuse me for not engaging before now.

Today because of Hilton Tafadzwa Tamangani I will indulge you. Why because every zwitter effort this morning must be standing and rising for this gallant young men. To think that a young man was arbitrarily arrested without charge.

He ￼￼was attacked by the police with the same police refusing him access to medical care after being formally requested for all of 7 days a whole police force chose instead to watch him die.

I will not attempt to describe the sheer agony he must have been going through, he couldn’t eat or drink in that time too. For him all of us must rise i will answer you so that we do not continue to major on minors at such a time as this…

I will start by saying GoFundMe.com are ahead of the game in protecting donors. It took over 3 months for us and gofundme to scrutinise all the players involved in the process.

Very early on we decided to exclude MDC party executive in being part of this process as the funds were not being raised for political party campaign activity.

Further after going through the memorandum of the Nelson Chamisa Foundation we agreed early on that it would be best placed to transfer the funds through the foundation. The foundation objectives and structures would ensure that the funds would be correctly appropriated.

Under a non disclosure arrangement aligned to the principles of GDPR Gofundme received, scrutinised and approved the following:

1- the Nelson Chamisa foundation documents , with details of trustees, memorandum objectives etc

2- Invoices pertaining to the legal costs directly incurred by Nelson Chamisa

3- my identity and banking information

4- a fully outlined process including a signed letter from a trustee of the Nelson Chamisa Foundation outlining how the money would be dispatched .

Once all this was agreed the money was withdrawn and transacted to the Nelson Chamisa Foundation wereby costs were settled as incurred.

Please excuse David Coltart and Charlton Hwende as neither were involved in this process the money was not raised for or by the MDC Alliance or MDC UK.

You will note at the time I was not in any party structures .

Now that i have indulged you in clearing the air on £20k I would hope that it would be with the same tenacious energy that you will implore the government to find the missing billions from the NSSA Fund. Incase you are low on content here is a link to get you started.

https://allafrica.com/stories/201908050125.html

To everyone that donated once again thank you very much. The struggle to a Zimbabwe were we all thrive in a sustainable and equitable manner remains.

The fund is still open and since the withdrawal in November we have raised another c.£200 which will be withdrawn and you will be informed of how it is appropriated. Currently we are investigating how we can together support Hilton’s orphaned son and other causes as they arise.

Should you wish to donate here is the link gf.me/u/vzctb2

Chenayi Mutambasere (Msc Development Economics and Policy) is the MDC UK and Ireland Province Secretary for Industry and Commerce. You can follow her on Twitter: @ChenayiM