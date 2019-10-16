Being on top is stressful: Khama

Kaizer Chiefs talisman Khama Billiat has discussed his team’s current log position and explained why it’s causing him stress.

Chiefs currently sit top of the Absa Premiership standings, having accumulated 19 points from their opening eight games this season, though they have a two-game advantage over second and third-placed Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns.

They are on course for their first Q-Innovation victory since 2014, when they later went on to lift the league title under coach Stuart Baxter, with Wits and Sundowns requiring a minimum of four and five points respectively from their two games in hand.

While seeing their team on top of the log usually excites players, Billiat differs in view as he described their situation as “stressful”.

“It’s stressful, because now we have to stay there, so it requires a lot of hard work, mental strength and to be professional as much as we can,” said Billiat.

“We also have to try and win as much games as we can.”

Asked whether he would rather prefer being amongst the chasing pack, the Zimbabwean star quickly responded:

“Whaaaat? Of course, we prefer to be on top. We want to be on top and challenge ourselves to stay there until the season ends.”

Amakhosi will remain at the summit of the standings, at least until next week Sunday, when they square off with The Brazilians, who would have also played a catch-up fixture against Highlands Park a few days prior. — Kick-Off