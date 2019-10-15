Woman duped of $17 800 peanut butter

By Freeman Razemba

Six suspected fraudsters have been arrested for allegedly swindling a Harare businesswoman of $17 800 through fake bank payments.

They ordered 420 litres of peanut butter from the businesswoman and tendered fake bank transfer papers as proof of payment. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the arrest of the six.

“A 28-year-old woman who deals in peanut butter received a phone call from one of the suspects who indicated he wanted to buy peanut butter.

“The suspect then said he was going to make an RTGS payment for the order,” he said. The suspects wanted more than 420 litres of peanut butter.

“The complainant was approached by the accused person who was in the company an accomplice. The pair had a stamped copy of an RTGS bank transfer from a local bank with a value of RTGS$17 871 and they collected the order,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said last Thursday, the woman then verified with the bank and established that the account number from which the money was purportedly deducted, did not exist. The Herald