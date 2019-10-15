Chil4Ril signs Jah Bobo

By Zolani Nleya

Rising comedian-cum-artiste Jah Bobo who took social media by storm for immitating the late former president Robert Mugabe has been signed by Chil4Ril stable.

Speaking to H-Metro, Jah Bobo said he is glad to be recognised by such talented producers and stable at large.

“It is something l am proud of, l started singing way back with the same voice but l did not get any recognition from anyone so l am glad now to be recognised and get a contract under a stable where l can record calmly.

“Now l know l can work very well knowing that l have good management behind my back rather than doing things on my own, it is something that pleases me a lot,” said Jah Bobo.

Jah Bobo also said that it is easier to work when you are under good management.

“In terms of work it is much easier for me now, when it comes to marketing my music it is much easier as l leave the work to professionals,” added Jah Bobo

Jah Bobo is the one who is behind the two popular songs Ndodzoka here and Kuri kunakidza Kudenga.

He has now released another track titled Haikona Kusaiza. H-Metro