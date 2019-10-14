Cop battles for life after colleague shoots him

By Walter Mswazie

A Masvingo-based policeman is battling for life at a local hospital after he was accidentally shot in the lower abdomen by a colleague.

The police officers had allegedly recovered the firearm from a suspect on Tuesday and they intended to verify its licensing.

Sources close to the case said yesterday that the cop who is stationed at Masvingo Central Police Station accidentally pulled the trigger and the bullet hit his colleague.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident occurred at Jazira shopping Centre in Rujeko C at around 9.30 am on Tuesday.

He said the names of the police officers would be released in due course.

“We are investigating a case in which a police officer was accidentally shot in the abdomen by a colleague while on duty. This occurred when our officers confiscated the firearm during interrogation,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said it was during the interrogation process that one of the officers pulled the trigger and accidentally shot his colleague on the lower part of the abdomen.

Asst Com Nyathi said while on patrol at Rujeko A shopping centre, five policemen came across a man armed with a pistol.

He said they followed the man to Rujeko C’s Jazira Business Centre where they accosted him.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the officers took the loaded pistol intending to confirm its certification.

“One of the police officers accidentally pulled the trigger which hit his colleague on the lower part of the abdomen, he said.

The victim, he said, was rushed to Masvingo General Hospital where his condition is critical. The Chronicle