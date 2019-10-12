Ex-Bosso coach’s son up for theft

By Shelton Masina

Son to ex-Highlanders player and coach Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu, Nigel, has appeared in court facing charges of allegedly stealing from a foreign currency dealer R20 000, $400 and airtime recharge cards worth $2 000 together with his namesake.

Nigel (37) is alleged to have teamed up with Nigel Matego (29) to rip off the victim Milani Chidende of the loot from her Toyota Allex that was parked at Entumbane Complex.

The duo, the court was told, took advantage of Chidende’s absence and smashed the rear left quarter glass of the car with an unknown object before proceeding to help themselves to the possessions.

Lady luck reportedly ran out for the Nigels after one Fadson Nhawu and Knowledge Tsiga were traced and found to have recharged their respective mobile phones using the stolen cards.

Nhawu reportedly revealed that he received the juice cards from Tsano’s son who was later arrested together with his alleged partner in crime.

The duo however, pleaded not guilty when they appeared before magistrate Gladmore Mushove sitting at Western Commonage court.

They were each granted $500 bail and remanded to 16 October for commencement of trial. B Metro