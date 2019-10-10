Woman steals US$20k from Kenya Airways

By Mediator Setoboli

A HIGHLANDS woman appeared in court accused for stealing over US$20000 from Kenya Airways.

Audrey Tendai Mandawa, 30, pleaded not guilty when she appeared before Harare magistrate Victoria Mashamba charged with theft of trust property.

The matter was deferred to today.

The State alleges that during the period from September last year to January this year, Mandawa issued air tickets to various clients but failed to remit money as was required.

On October 22 last year, Mandawa receipted US$3420 from a client being a payment of a group air ticket of 30 people and she also receipted US$3530 and US$6000 which was also part of the group air tickets.

After receipting the funds, the accused converted them into her own use.

From January this year, an internal investigation was made from the complainant’s headquarters.

The investigations revealed the misappropriations of the funds by Mandawa where she issued tickets to clients and then voided the tickets on the same day to avoid banking the money received from clients.

The complainant would not know that Mandawa received funds from clients because she would have voided the tickets in the system.

On February 1 this year, the accused paid US$1000 cash towards the reimbursement of the funds she had stolen. H Metro