I was in love, rapist tells court

By Nomvelo Siziba

A 24-year-old man from Victoria Falls who was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl after the juvenile’s father caught the two in bed, has told the court that he was in a love relationship with the complainant.

Willard Ngwenya who is a security guard at Rest Camp in the resort town told Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje that he had consensual sex with the girl.

The girl’s name cannot be disclosed to protect her identity.

A charge of rape was altered to having sexual intercourse with a minor after Ngwenya denied forcing the juvenile into sex.

He told the court that the girl told him she was 18 years old.

Ms Gakanje remanded Ngwenya in custody to next week Monday for start of trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Japhinos Tavengwa said Ngwenya proposed love to the girl before having sex with her on two occasions at her parents’ place of residence

“Ngwenya successfully proposed love to the complainant in July. Between the 29th of September and 1st of October, the accused went to the juvenile’s place of residence and had sexual intercourse with her twice with her consent,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told that the matter came to light when the victim’s father found the two sleeping on a bed in the juvenile’s bedroom.

The girl’s father reported a case of rape leading to Ngwenya’s arrest. The Chronicle