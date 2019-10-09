Nakamba unfazed by racist attack

By Ricky Zililo

Marvelous Nakamba isn’t bothered about the racist chants by a section of Aston Villa fans who were caught on video that has been circulating on social media after the English Premiership side’s 5-1 win against Norwich last Saturday.

The star, determined to pursue his dream of setting the EPL alight having already won lots of admiration from the majority of Villa fans, is not letting the few, rogue fans distract his focus at the club.

Nakamba told Chronicle Sport before attending yesterday’s training session at Bodymoor Heath that he remained focused on his job.

“I’m not worried at all, all is well and God is in control,” said the soft-spoken midfielder.

“I just want to enjoy my game, keep on improving. I’m feeling the love from everyone at Aston Villa which makes my work even easier.”

The Warriors midfielder, who remained at the club’s Bodymoor Heath base alongside Cote D’Ivoire striker Jonathan Kodjia when a number of Villa’s players left to represent their countries during the 12-day international break, had a song composed for him by a Villa fan.

The marvelous song that has been circulating on social media has the following lyrics:

“There is a player at the Villa

“He comes from Zimbabwe

“He flew over from Belgium

“And went on strike so he could play

“Marvelous Nakamba, I can watch him everyday

“Marvelous Nakamba, I can watch him everyday

“Nobody will take Marvelous away.”

The fan sings while strumming his guitar.

Another Villa fan Kieran Nolan Jones tweeted: “Tough to pick a MOTM yesterday but for me it’s the Zimbabwean warrior Marvellous Nakamba. There have been many down the years but in recent memory I can’t remember a #AVFC CDM who is as ferocious in the tackle, gifted in positional awareness & tenacious in breaking down play.”

Nakamba who has wrestled the central midfield position from Brazilian Douglas Luiz has also been described as a great buy for Villa.

“Marvelous Nakamba may well be the signing of the season so far. So calm on the ball, and always in the right place at the right time. You could argue Engels or Mings but Nakamba allows McGinn and Grealish more freedom. Great buy! #avfc,” reads a Tweet by AVFCHistory.

Gregg Evans a sports reporter @TheAthleticUK described Nakamba as a destroyer during Villa’s 5-1 win against Norwich.

“Nakamba, the destroyer in the midfield, intercepts the ball to start off the goal (do not under-estimate his role in this team),” reads part of Evans tweet. The Chronicle