Woman destroys friend’s office

By Mediator Setoboli

A Harare woman has appeared in court accused of malicious damage of property.

Esther Paidamoyo Mhiribidi, 32, was not asked to plead guilty when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

She was remanded out of custody to October 14 on $50 bail and was ordered to report once a week at the nearest police station.

The State alleges that on September 20, Mhiribidi arrived at Tendai Munaudzi’s workplace intending to see her friend Tadios Muzoroza.

The complainant and Tadios were not present but Simbararshe Mushandi a general hand was available.

When Mhiribidi failed to see Muzoroza whom she wanted to see, she picked stones and smashed six window panes of the complainant’s office before she left.

The incident was witnessed by Mushandi whom the accused never communicated with at that time.

The complainant came to know of the offence when he was phoned by Mushandi.

The complainant reported the matter leading to the arrest of the accused.

The value of the damaged property is $420. H-Metro