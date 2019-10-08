Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Nigeria university suspends ‘sex for grades’ pastor

By Mayeni Jones |BBC News|

The University of Lagos in Nigeria says it has suspended a lecturer featured in a BBC documentary on sexual harassment at two top West African universities.

Boniface Igbeneghu sexually harassed a 17-year-old girlImage caption: Boniface Igbeneghu sexually harassed a 17-year-old girl
This comes shortly after Boniface Igbeneghu, who is also a pastor, was suspended by his church.

There has been an outcry on social media after a report by BBC’s Africa Eye revealed secret footage of Dr Igbeneghu propositioning and sexually harassing an undercover reporter, posing as a prospective student.

The Foursquare church, where the lecturer was also a pastor, said in a statement it does not condone sexual misconduct, and has distanced itself from Dr Igbeneghu’s alleged behaviour.

The BBC report is part of a year-long investigation into sexual harassment by professors at the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

The University of Lagos says it has a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment, and it would dismiss any staff against whom evidence of wrongdoing was proven.

The University of Ghana categorically denies protecting any staff or students who have engaged in sexual harassment, and says it will investigate those named in the report.

Dr Igbeneghu has not commented on the video.

