Chitembwe feels the heat

By Tadious Manyepo

Harare City coach Lloyd Chitembwe has never had a full complement of his squad since joining the team six weeks ago.

The former CAPS United gaffer, who replaced Mark Mathe, was mandated to save the municipal club from relegation.

But the task is proving to be too heavy for the former Warriors midfielder who has lost all his last four league games.

The team slid further down the table after losing 1-3 to Triangle at Gibbo on Sunday.

With only six points to show, from a possible 18 since taking charge of the last six games, Chitembwe’s men are increasingly looking vulnerable.

There are only nine games left before the season ends.

Chitembwe, though, believes their destiny is still in their own locker.

He lamented he has always missed key players in crucial matches due to injuries.

His star man, Ishmael Wadi, is on-and-off the treatment table.

Midfielder Moses Muchenje has faced the same problems and so have Learnmore Muyambo, Tatenda Tumba, Collin Mujuru and Hastings Chapusha.

On Sunday, defender Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye and speedster Martin Vengesai weren’t available because of injuries.

“I think we played well. Triangle had their moments and we had ours. The home team managed to take their chances and we missed our own opportunities,’’ said Chitembwe.

“I am very disappointed. I thought by now we could have been somewhere up there but it’s just not working but I think it’s still in our hands.

“We just have to make sure we turn around things going forward.

“I think what is making it more difficult for us is the inconsistency which has mainly been caused by injuries.

“Week in, week out we have, at least, two of our key players out injured. This week, we didn’t have Diro-Nyenye (Munyaradzi) and Martin (Vengesayi) both of whom are an integral part of the team.

“Hopefully, the situation will improve going forward.”

The gaffer, who guided CAP United to the league title three years ago, said there was no reason for him to press the panic button.

“There is absolutely no need for us to start worrying about relegation. What we have to do now is just making sure we post positive results in each game we play.” The Herald