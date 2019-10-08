Caps step closer to title

By Ricky Zililo

Harare giants Caps United have favourably positioned themselves to land the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title after going five points clear of second placed Chicken Inn, with nine rounds of games left for the season to end.

Caps United who went into the weekend enjoying a two-point lead, took advantage of Chicken Inn, defending champions FC Platinum and ZPC Kariba slips, beating Mushowani Stars 2-1 at Trojan Mine Stadium, popularly known as the Potato Field.

Goals by Kelvin Ndebele and veteran forward Dominic Chungwa pushed the Green Machine, 2016 champions a step closer to the title.

Caps United coach Darlington Dodo has done well since taking over from Lloyd Chitembwe who quit the club for Harare City in August.

Dodo has presided over six games, losing 2-4 to Chapungu on his first match in charge, before winning four and drawing once. He beat Black Rhinos, Triangle United and Mushowani by identical 2-1 scorelines and edged Harare City 1-0. He drew 3-3 away at Bulawayo Chiefs during the period.

The Caps United coach who was a vital cog at 2010 champions Gunners’ backroom has emphasized on keeping their feet rooted as they fight for the title.

“We need to remain humble and focus on our games just like the way we have been doing. We have to keep working hard,” said Dodo.

Teams standing in Caps United’s championship path are Hwange (home), Chicken Inn (away), Herentals (home), TelOne (away), ZPC Kariba (home), Yadah (away), the epic Harare derby against Dynamos at home, Ngezi Platinum Stars (away) and end with home tie against champions FC Platinum.

Inconsistent performers Chicken Inn were held to a 1-1 draw by Chapungu. The Gamecocks are left with tricky matches and will look to bounce back when they travel to Harare for a date with Black Rhinos in their next assignment, before hosting Caps United.

Chicken Inn will then be away to relegation threatened Harare City who were beaten 3-1 at the weekend, play host to Caf Confederation Cup participants Triangle United, take a trip to Mushowani, be at home to Hwange, face Bulawayo Chiefs in a local derby and wrap up their campaign with a home tie against TelOne.

Champions FC Platinum, on 42 points held ZPC Kariba who have 42 points after 25 games to a 0-0 draw. Winless in their last two games, the platinum miners play Yadah at home in their next league encounter, followed by a trip to Dynamos, before hosting to Ngezi. They will travel to Manica Diamonds.

The other remaining matches for FC Platinum are Highlanders (home), Chapungu (away), Black Rhinos (home), Caps United (away) and Harare City (home).

ZPC Kariba’s outstanding games are; Manica Diamonds (away), Highlanders (home), Chapungu (away), Black Rhinos (home), Caps United (away), Harare City (home), Triangle (away), Mushowani (home) and Hwange (away).

Results

Saturday: ZPC Kariba 0-0 FC Platinum, Yadah 1-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chicken Inn 1-1 Chapungu

Sunday: TelOne 1-0 Manica Diamonds, Dynamos 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Herentals 1-1 Highlanders, Hwange 0-0 Black Rhinos, Mushowani Stars 1-2 Caps United, Triangle United 3-1 Harare City

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Caps United 25 14 5 6 42 30 12 47

Chicken Inn 25 12 6 7 37 20 17 42

FC Platinum 25 11 9 5 23 11 12 42

ZPC Kariba 25 11 8 6 23 17 6 41

Black Rhinos 25 10 8 7 24 22 2 38

Triangle United 25 10 6 9 34 30 4 36

Dynamos 25 8 12 5 23 20 3 36

Ngezi Platinum 25 9 8 8 21 18 3 35

Chapungu 25 8 9 7 26 24 2 33

Manica Diamonds 25 8 9 8 26 25 1 33

Highlanders 25 7 11 7 19 19 0 32

TelOne 25 5 13 7 20 24 -4 28

Hwange 25 6 10 9 21 28 -7 28

Mushowani Stars 25 6 9 10 26 31 -5 27

Harare City 25 7 4 14 22 30 -8 25

Herentals 25 4 13 8 19 27 -8 25

Bulawayo Chiefs 25 6 7 12 23 39 -16 25

Yadah 25 5 9 11 19 33 -14 24

The Chronicle