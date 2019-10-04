Job Sikhala gets the Mambo’s Chicken experience after viral PICTURES

Outspoken Zengeza West opposition MP Job Sikhala today got a taste of Mambo’s Chicken after the fast food outlet cleverly used his trending waistcoat picture for their advert.

Mambo’s Chicken tweeted pictures of the legislator eating chicken and chips at their premises.

The pictures were accompanied by the caption; “When the Mambo’s Experience hits you, everything fits well! #WIWANTYouToBeFull #MambosChicken #EatLikeAKing.”

In the original picture Sikhala (right) was pictured with Hwange Central MP Daniel Molokele (left) and former Zengeza MP Tafadzwa Musekiwa (centre) who is now based in the United Kingdom.

But several versions of that picture have now gone viral not only in Zimbabwe but across the African continent with many adding their own captions or even photoshopping the picture.

Speaking exclusively to Nehanda Radio, Sikhala said “It’s good that people talk about one of their own. It really shows that Zimbabweans follow those whom they hold in high esteem. The surprise only came when I realized that I have shut the social media down.

“The picture has circulated more than any trending news for sometime. It exceeded even the time when I was arrested. Although the waistcoat is a photoshop I enjoyed the funny as well.

“It’s not about allegations of being corrupt or anything negative. It’s people who just found light moments under the difficult circumstances under an unmatched dictatorship we are under. So let the people trend the picture,” Sikhala told Nehanda Radio.