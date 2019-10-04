Isaac Promise: Former Nigeria striker dies aged 31

Former Nigeria striker Isaac Promise has died at the age of 31.

His club, American side Austin Bold, said that he passed away on Wednesday night but offered no explanation as to the cause.

Promise was captain of the Nigeria side that won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He spent much of his career in Turkey, with Trabzonspor among his former clubs, and also had a brief spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli.

Former West Ham defender Anton Ferdinand was among those to pay tribute.

“I’m in shock,” he wrote on Instagram. “You were my room mate at Antalyaspor. RIP Isaac Promise. Rest well bro my prayers are with your family and friends at this time.” BBC Sport