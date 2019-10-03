Madinda Ndlovu to be discharged tomorrow

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Zimbabwe football legend Madinda Ndlovu is set to be discharged from a Botswana hospital tomorrow.

The legendary Ndlovu has been in hospital since early September after collapsing while conducting a Gaborone United training session.

In an interview with Chronicle Sport, Gaborone United chairman Boitumelo Nsunge said the legend was now able to speak.

“He is now trying to walk but can now speak fluently. He is set to be discharged from hospital tomorrow (Friday),” said Nsunge. The Chronicle