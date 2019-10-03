Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNews

Madinda Ndlovu to be discharged tomorrow

25,439 1

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Zimbabwe football legend Madinda Ndlovu is set to be discharged from a Botswana hospital tomorrow.

Madinda Ndlovu
Madinda Ndlovu

The legendary Ndlovu has been in hospital since early September after collapsing while conducting a Gaborone United training session.

In an interview with Chronicle Sport, Gaborone United chairman Boitumelo Nsunge said the legend was now able to speak.

Related Articles

This is for Madinda Ndlovu, Hamid Dhana

8,459 0

‘Madinda is alive’

19,611 2

Hospitalised Madinda Ndlovu replaced as Gaborone United…

37,749 13

Madinda out of ICU

25,933 2

“He is now trying to walk but can now speak fluently. He is set to be discharged from hospital tomorrow (Friday),” said Nsunge. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author