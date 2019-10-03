Kamhuka shines in India

By Rest Mutore

ZIMBABWEAN defender Victor Kamhuka scored his debut goal in the Indian Calcutta Premier Division to help his side Bhowanipure beat Aryan 4-1 on Tuesday.

Kamhuka, who joined this club in the Bengal region of western India at the beginning of their season three months ago, scored the opening goal in the 42th minute.

He was involved in the build-up of the other two goals and went on to help guard their goal.

The result saw Bhowanipure moving to the fifth position with 17 points after five matches in the I-League 2nd Division – the overall second-highest division in Indian football.

Kamhuka has started all the five games for Bhowanipure since joining them.

The former Dynamos player told H-Metro yesterday that he has now settled in India since his move from Manang Marsyangdi in the Nepal top-flight.

“It’s good to score my first goal for my new team. I have settled well and it also feels good to be a key player for the team.

“I have started all the five games so far and the turnover is good, we have collected 17 points out of the possible 25,” said Kamhuka.

The gangly defender, who can also play as a midfielder, said the competiveness and professionalism in Bengal has helped him develop his career.

Kamhuka is known for his no nonsense style of defending during his days in the local league.

His ability to start play at the back, which is now a strength in modern football, has also seen him getting the nod.

“The competition is very high and the fans like the game. I am mainly playing a defender here, on the heart of defense, though I can be deployed in central midfield as well. My coaches, however, told me they want us to begin play from the back which I am capable of doing,” he said.

The 29-year-old star joins a number of Zimbabwean footballers who are doing well in foreign leagues around the world putting Warriors coach Joey Antipas on alert.

These top performances come as good news for Antipas who made it clear that he wants cast his nets wider.

Antipas, after the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Somalia last month, said has called for corporation from Zifa to assess all players who can bring value to national team.

Zimbabwe return to action in November in back-to-back 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

With Nottingham Forest right back Tendayi Darikwa still sidelined due to knee injury, players like Kamhuka comes as better options owing to his versatility.

Kamhuka is not new to national colours having having turned up for the Young Warriors at different levels. H-Metro