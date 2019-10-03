Boss Sakina finds love

By Nyasha Kada

Songbird and business woman, Boss Sakina, has revealed she is head over heels in love and has even penned a song for fairly new found love.

The gorgeous diva revealed that she has been going out with her man for three months now and she can’t contain the joy she has to have finally found real love.

She however wouldn’t reveal the name of her man but said he is a businessman and low profile guy.

She recently penned a love song entitled “Mama Chiredzi” featuring Poptain that was produced by Jamal of No Limit Records.

The refreshing song also has a beautiful video shot at Mazowe Dam shot and directed by Delroy.

“I am really happy at this moment in my life, I just feel everything is going on well for me and it’s because I am in love and it feels like real love.

“It’s been a while since I felt this way and maybe that’s why I am just ‘crazy’ the way I am,” said.

Speaking about the song and newly released video, Boss Sakina said:

“This is basically a dedication song to my man.

“Mama Chiredzi is a love song where a girl is excited about her new love and having her man turn out to be her hero.

“I have also recently released the video to the song and it features my family members as they celebrate with me on this journey of love.

“It’s only a few hours since it has been released and the reception has been great.

“Hopefully the video will also be showing Trace Africa soon.” H-Metro