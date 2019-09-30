No photos with women: Gumbura

By Praise Masvosva

Incarcerated Independent End Time Message leader Robert Martin Gumbura last week refused to pose for pictures with female musicians and actresses saying the pictures will go viral.

Several actresses and female musicians wanted to pose for pictures with jailed Gumbura who instead opted to have pictures taken with male celebrities.

Among the female entertainers who wanted a picture with Gumbura was Muchaneta and Wenera actress Tanya.

“Today I don’t want to pose for pictures nevakadzi because the pictures will go viral.

“I want to pose for pictures with varume nekuti zvinganetsa so come guys.

“If I pose pictures with ladies unonzwa mastories kuti Gumbura adai adai,” he said.

Gumbura thanked musicians, ex footballers and actors who toured Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

He is among the inmates who are not going to attend Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Day commemorations set for October 5 at Gwanzura Stadium, in Highfield.

The Independent End Time Message leader is classified under class D where he is not allowed to travel out of the prison. H-Metro