Man battered for ‘affair’ with neighbour’s wife

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A man from Gwanda is battling for life at the United Bulawayo Hospitals after his neighbour, whose wife had been missing for three days, found the two walking together and heavily assaulted him on suspicion that they were having an affair.

Nicodemus Siziba (32) from West Nicholson was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda, facing an attempted murder charge.

He was remanded in custody to October 2.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Siziba attacked Mr Okay Ncube with a log after he met him walking with his wife whom he had not seen for three days.

“On 18 September Siziba met Mr Okay Ncube walking with his wife whom he had not seen for three days as she had not been not going home. Siziba confronted Mr Ncube and accused him of having an extra-marital affair with his wife and persuading her to leave their matrimonial home.

“Siziba armed himself with a log and struck him several times all over the body. Mr Ncube sustained a deformed face, broken jaw, broken teeth and fractured limbs as a result of the attack. He was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was further referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals. The matter was reported to the police, resulting in Siziba’s arrest,’’ she said.

In another incident, an Esigodini woman has been arrested for allegedly beating up her 65-year-old mother whom she accused of witchcraft. Siqondiso Mbuyazwe (39) of Siphuba village was not asked to plead when she appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda, facing an attempted murder charge.

She was remanded in custody to October 4.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Siqondiso beat up her mother, Mrs Albina Mbuyazwe, several times until she lost consciousness.

“On 30 July at around 6PM, Mrs Mbuyazwe went to visit a neighbour and she was seated in the yard when her daughter followed her. Siqondiso struck Mrs Mbuyazwe several times with a log accusing her of bewitching her, until she lost consciousness. Neighbours intervened and restrained Siqondiso from attacking her mother further.

“Mrs Mbuyazwe was rushed to Esigodini District Hospital and the matter was reported to the police leading to Siqondiso’s arrest,’’ she said. The Chronicle