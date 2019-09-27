Luke-ing the Beast in the Eye: Mnangagwa’s lies and lifeless delivery in New York

By Luke Batsirai Tamborinyoka

As Robert Mugabe’s embalmed body lay in state in Harare for almost a whole month before burial, truly sticking to the longevity the man had maintained while still in office, his predecessor was delivering an equally dry and lifeless speech riddled with fibs thousands of kilometers away in New York.

Emmerson Mnangagwa is one man who is not your ordinary lawyer. Barristers are known for robust and clear articulation of issues.

Sadly, not so with your Emmerson, who claims to be a lawyer.

The has this knack of fumbling around his speeches and often struggles to cope with Charamba’s high verbiage. Oftentimes, by dint his dry deliveries, many have always wondered whether Emmerson really attended law school at a University in Lusaka. Or whether he had in fact simply undergone some para-Legal training at a backwater college in Zambia’s Copperbelt region.

The man is dry and boring and one felt pity for the motley crowd at the UN General Assembly as they succumbed to the soporific effect of his dry and lifeless delivery.

But it was not the parched and arid delivery that caught the eye. At least the dryness is vintage Emmerson, a man who will never match Nelson Chamisa’s oratory and penchant to have any crowd anywhere eating out of his hand at any time of the day.

Be it in the boardroom or addressing villagers in a village in Rushinga, the young and eloquent lawyer always has unmatched standards when it comes to message delivery.

Love him or hate him, even the murderous Mugabe could hold an audience spell-bound as he dished out his usual concoction of racist rant and hateful dross.

Awaiting the ultimate message pitch from para-legal Mnangagwa is akin to granting an ear to a cadaver and expecting to hear anything at all!

But even by his own lowly standards, Emmerson beat his own mediocre record in New York!

It was the lies that did it for an already despicable and under-par delivery.

The lesson from New York is that one can steal an election but they can never pilfer aptitude, competence and capacity.

Either you have it or you don’t. Simple.

First, Emmerson told the United Nations General Assembly that under his stewardship, the situation had improved in Zimbabwe. It was clear the man was coming from outer space and does not know that the country is saddled with a debilitating, multi-layered political, economic and social crisis.

There has been no improvement at all and all economic indicators are rushing southwards!

What has only improved is the scale of brutality. On the Richter scale, his regime’s aptitude for impunity and gross crimes against humanity would not be too far behind the Holocaust.

Then he drily spoke about his government’s respect for human rights when his audience was well aware that his regime had just abducted a doctor and was even stopping their victim from accessing better medical treatment outside the country.

The audience just decided not to take him seriously and one could tell by the palpable lack of enthusiasm on their faces.

Then he spoke about how far he had gone in implementing the reform agenda when everyone in the room except his retinue of hard-currency-allowance-disciples knew that the only direction his effort had taken was backwards.

Every person with a functioning brain knows that the Maintenance of Public Order Act is just but the same Public Order and Security Act, but now in a scarf!

Not much of a change there.

To make matters worse, the new Act is in large parts plagiarized from apartheid South Africa’s Regulation of Public Gatherings Act No 205 of 1993.

So much for Emmerson’s much-vaunted reform agenda. It’s all lies and rhetoric bereft of any substance.

And then like a record stuck in a groove, Mnangagwa latched on to his favorite topic nowadays. He aridly spoke at length about how SADC and the AU had scurried to Zimbabwe’s corner on the issue of sanctions imposed by the USA and Europe.

If he hoped for an ovation after he went for the drivel on sanctions, he must have been disappointed. Not even a whimper or acclaim at all.

As I have stated in recent weeks, Zimbabweans are more worried about the internally-imposed sanctions in our country where no party except ZANU PF is allowed to demonstrate and where the leadership of a political party which controls almost all the country’s towns and cities is sanctioned from appearing in the public media.

Even our captured judiciary through the High Court has pronounced itself on the overt bias of the country’s public media and how the same placed the MDC and its leader under sanctions in the run-up to the stolen plebiscite of July 2018.

What reform agenda was Mnangagwa congratulating himself for when Justice Joseph Mafusire’s judgement is a sonorous testament of the dire need for media reform in the country?

One needs only to have attended a para-legal course in Zambia under the guise of law studies to accomplish such plumbing depths in terms of aptitude and appreciation of issues.

Charamba, the deputy chief secretary (Communications) in the Office of the President and Cabinet is a man of above average competence but one gets the feeling the New York speech was deliberately meant to set up and embarrass the croc.

Just as Mugabe at one time was fed with an old speech for an unrelated function to embarrass him by showcasing his senile dementia.

After all, Charamba’s affinities and loyalties lie more with the ailing man of the gun; so it is perfectly understandable that he would embarrass his boss in New York by setting him up with dreary speech full of true lies.

Mnangagwa simply outperformed himself, even by his own mediocre standards.

If New York is known for Ground Zero after the Twin Towers calamity of 2000, then Mnangagwa’s aptitude in the same city was a ground zero performance underpinned by the twin tower under-par performance riddled with delivery and lies.

ED is competently incompetent. Simple.

Luke Tamborinyoka is a multiple award-winning journalist and an ardent political scientist. He is the deputy national spokesperson of the Movement for Democratic Change. You can interact with him on Facebook or on the twitter handle @luke-tambo.