ZimAchievers Australia dates and venue announced

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards International has opened the nominations and revealed the dates and venue for the 3rd edition of ZAA Australia, slated for Saturday 23rd November 2019 in Sydney.

The annual awards ceremony are in their third year running Down Under and will be held in a typically glitzy event that is expected to bring together various Zimbabwean diaspora achievers and guests to the 5-star Intercontinental Hotel Sydney.

ZAA Australia Country Director Method Mukundu confirmed the developments and promised another stellar event.

“For us at ZAA Australia, this year marks our third annual Awards Gala Dinner which is a very meaningful milestone to us. The first event was an inaugural one and the second was an affirmation of our relevance, whilst this year’s event will be about growth and endearment,” he said.

“Our purpose remains the same- to showcase and highlight milestones and achievements by Zimbabweans living in the Australasian region. We aim to continue recognising the people who do all the hard work behind the scenes and these awards are just a clap at them.”

The ZimAchievers Awards recognise and celebrate Zimbabweans who are setting the pace and raising the country’s flag high in the diaspora in various fields such as business, academics, sport, entertainment, media among others, with past winners of the Australian edition including the likes of Tanya Hodza, Evans Mukonza, Ivy Ziyambe and Phillimon Zongo among others.

Nomination lines have opened for this year’s categories on http://www.zimachievers.com/aus/2019-nominations/ and will run for 4 weeks before shortlisting and voting starts. Mukundu urged all the Zimbabwean diaspora community and friends to come for the awards ceremony.

“Gather your friends and get a table of 10 together, and enjoy a memorable dining experience with and entertainment whilst networking with high achieving Zimbabweans and various other guests.”

Meanwhile, early bird tickets for the event can be purchased on Eventbrite using the link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zimbabwe-achievers-awards-australia-2019-tickets-72371873221?aff=utm_source%3Deb_email%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign3Dnew_event_email_term=eventurl_text

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards were founded by Conrad Mwanza in 2010 and continue to grow and now have a presence in five countries, with successful events in the UK, South Africa and Canada having been held earlier this year with the USA edition expected to round off the ZAA international run after ZAA Australia.

The much anticipated ZAA 10th Anniversary celebrations will be held on the 12th April 2020 in Zimbabwe at the Victoria Falls as part of the ZimThrive Homecoming initiative.