Another tense City, CAPS duel on the horizon

By Grace Chingoma

Harare City begin their quest for a third Chibuku Super Cup title this weekend, with coach Lloyd Chitembwe again facing his old club CAPS United.

The Sunshine Boys, who are the most successful club since the competition marked its return five years ago, have an unrivalled record in the tournament.

They have also made two other final appearances, including last year when they lost to Triangle. Taurai Mangwiro was the first coach to lift the silverware for the Sunshine Boys in 2015 before Philani “Beefy” Ncube repeated the feat in 2017.

Unfortunately, the Sunshine Boys were relegated the same year and only managed to find their way back into top-flight football via a technicality.

This followed the dissolution of How Mine.

Interestingly, they find themselves in almost similar circumstances this year ahead of the opening match against the Green Machine at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Makepekepe have a psychological advantage after beating their opponents 1-0 in a tense league encounter recently.

The Sunshine Boys were also the same team that knocked CAPS United out of this tournament last year with a 2-1 semi-final win at Rufaro. Harare City are looking to have all their players, including their captain Marshal Machazane, available for this game.

The skipper missed the league game after he was allowed to visit his relatives in South Africa.

Former CAPS United skipper Moses Muchenje, who also missed the league encounter because of suspension, should also be available.

Chibuku Super Cup Fixtures

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Mushowani Stars (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Tel One (NSS 1pm), CAPS United v Harare City (NSS), ZPC Kariba v Hwange (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Dynamos v Highlanders (NSS), Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds (Luveve)

Postponed: FC Platinum v Chapungu (TBA), Triangle v Herentals (TBA).The Herald