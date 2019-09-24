Mugabe mausoleum construction to take longer than 30 days

By Margaret Matibiri

Construction of a mausoleum for the late former President Robert Mugabe is expected to take longer than expected.

Mugabe, who died on September 6 and was declared a national hero, is yet to be buried as his final resting place at the National Heroes Acre is still under construction.

Initially, reports were rife that he would be buried after a month, but work on the actual mausoleum is yet to begin, with civil works at the shrine still underway.

Sources close to the on-site work have revealed that the ground was still being leveled in preparation for the construction.

Sources told the Zim Morning Post that civil construction works began last week.

“Work at the site began a week ago and so far civil works on top of the mountain where the mausoleum will be built is underway,” sources said.

“There is need for construction of the retaining walls before the real construction can take place. The Chinese company, Shanghai Construction Group, which has the capacity to carry out this project in terms of adequate equipment, is yet to give a time frame for the completion of work, but a month is not enough.

“Chances that the one-month deadline will be met are slim, and it does not seem that Mugabe will be buried anytime soon.”

“The contractors have to cut into the mountain and build the retaining wall. They will then construct the steps and all this is being done

Mugabe was declared a national hero and was honoured with a 21-gun salute. There were a series of meetings between Mnangagwa’s government and the Mugabe family in regard to his final resting place, ultimately leading to the idea of the mausoleum.

The Mugabe family wanted the national hero to get a befitting burial like most African leaders of his calibre do, with just a distance from the grave of his first wife Sally, but it is proving to be a costly affair.

It is now 17 days after Mugabe’s death and there are fears the state-of-the-art mausoleum would require three months to be fully constructed. Zim Morning Post